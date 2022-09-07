HOUSEHOLDERS in York are being warned against considering a DIY fix on equipment in their homes to cope with soaring gas prices.
Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for York and North Yorkshire, says gas safety is always critical, even in times of major economic uncertainty.
The firm has raised fears that soaring prices may tempt some households to try and cut corners or even attempt dangerous DIY on their domestic gas appliances in a bid to save money.
NGN Customer Experience Director Eileen Brown said: “We’re in unprecedented times when it comes to rising energy costs, and we know that a lot of our customers will be understandably anxious about the financial implications for themselves and their families.
“In these challenging circumstances, it can sometimes be tempting for people to try and take matters into their own hands – but our clear message to them in this important week of awareness-raising is that gas can be extremely dangerous and must be treated with respect at all times."
Her comments came in the run-up to Gas Safety Week, from September 12 to 18, which brings organisations from across the UK together to raise awareness of the dangers of poorly maintained gas appliances, which can cause gas leaks, fires, and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel