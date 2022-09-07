A MAJOR North Yorkshire road is closed due to an accident.
The A169 is currently closed from the A64 interchange to the Kirby Misperton junction, due to a crash.
Police are currently on the scene and have advised drivers to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are currently in attendance of a RTC on the A169.
"The road is currently closed from the A64 interchange all the way to the Kirby Misperton junction.
"Please avoid the area at this time and find alternative routes. Thank you for your co-operation."
