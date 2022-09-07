McDonald's fans are in for a treat as the popular McDonald's Monopoly promotion has officially returned today (September 7), bigger and better than ever before.
With a hoard of prizes to win including a £2,000 holiday with TUI, 20 MINI Electic cars and even the chance to win a £100,000 cash prize.
The popular promotion is based on the much-loved family board game Monopoly, giving it a twist by letting customers enjoy food while having the chance to win big with the peel of stickers.
Play the game in restaurants nationwide and, with the New Double Peel, participants can double the gameplay through the McDonald’s app.
The app will have a digital gameboard and prize wallet so customers have more chance of winning and can collect wins too.
What is McDonalds Monopoly?
The popular promotion first started back in 2005 and works in a similar way to the classic Monopoly board game.
Customers have the chance to win prizes by collecting game pieces from menu items such as fries, wraps, drinks and McFlurry’s.
Simply by peeling off the game pieces from these selected items, customers can instantly win free food items and bigger prizes or collect property pieces of the same colour for a bigger prize via the McDonald’s app and online.
Which prizes are available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?
Collect to Win prizes:
- £100k Cash
- MINI Electric Car
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- See Tickets £250 Events Voucher
- AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment
- Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- Nintendo Switch from Zavvi
Instant win prizes:
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- £1,000 Cash
- McDonald’s Gold Card - A Meal Per Week For A Year
- £200 for Passing Go!
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- McDonald's Bean Bag
- One4all Paramount+ Annual Subscription
- £100 Gift Card to Spend with a Variety of Retailers
- £80 Go Ape Activity Voucher
- Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Prezzybox £50 Voucher
- £30 I Saw It First Voucher
- GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box
- Hype Backpack
- Wrappz™Personalised Phone Case
- Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi
- McDonald's Reusable Water Bottle
- Pair of Cinema Tickets
- £75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays
- 10% off AO.com
- 40% Off Skullcandy
- 65% off at I Saw It First
- Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets
- £10 off at Buyagift
- 10% Off Go Ape Activities
- Readly 3 Month Digital Subscription
- 15% Off Zavvi
- Paramount+ 1 Month Subscription
- £5 off Prezzybox.com
- £5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com
- 15% off a GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription
Digital Peel Game prizes
- £100k Cash
- MINI Electric Car
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- See Tickets £250 Events Voucher
- AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment
- Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- Nintendo Switch from Zavvi
- £5 Cash
- £10 Cash
- £20 Cash
- £50 Cash
- £100 Cash
- Paramount+ 1-Month Subscription
- Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription
- £10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher
- JD £50 e-Gift Card
- The Athletic 1-Month Subscription
- The Athletic 3-Month Subscription
- £10 CeX Voucher
- McDonald's Tote Bag
- McDonald's Socks
- Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets
- 20% off McDonald’s purchase
- £5 off £15 spend McDonald’s purchase
- £1.99 Extra Value Meal
- Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase
- Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase
Which menu items are included in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?
- Any cold drink
- Fries
- McFlurry
- Big Tasty
- Big Tasty with Bacon
- McPlant
- Big Flavour Wraps
- The Spicy Veggie Wrap
- 6 Spicy Chicken Nuggets
- 9 Spicy Chicken McNuggets
- 20 Spicy Chicken McNuggets Sharebox
- 3 Chicken selects
- 5 Chicken Selects
- Chicken Legend
- Cheese Sharebox
- Mozzarella Dippers
- McDonald’s Premium Salad
