A TEENAGER has been arrested after an incident in a North Yorkshire town when a group of young people entered the garden of a property.
The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Monday (September 5) in Thrusscross Close in Harrogate, when a number of teens were involved in the incident which saw them enter the garden in the street.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested by North Yorkshire Police on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
"Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a group of young people, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to come forward. It is also asked that anyone who might have dashcam or doorbell footage get in touch," a police spokesperson said.
If you have any information dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PS Colin Steele or PC Phil Dawes. Alternatively, you can email colin.steele@northyorkshire.police.uk or phil.dawes@northyorkshire.police.uk
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220159336 when passing on any information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article