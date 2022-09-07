A recent press article about the Kilburn White Horse said that it ‘can be seen for seven miles across the Vale of York’.
It can, or course, be seen from much further than that.
It can be seen, for example, on a clear day, from a point just outside Dunnington, a direct distance of about 20 miles.
Derek Boorman, Dunnington, York
