Please can anyone explain why there seem to be different rules covering proposed building on Green Belts from one village to another village?
Plans have been passed to build 80-plus houses on Green Belt in Dunnington (Barratt announces start of 83 homes in Dunnington) but plans were rejected to build 21 houses in Rufforth (Green Belt plan refused, August 16).
The planning approval for Dunnington seems unfair.
Terry Molloy, Dunnington, York
