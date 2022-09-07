Someone of stature, wisdom, vision, integrity and decisiveness is needed to navigate ‘HMS UK’ through the cauldron in which we are floundering.
Meanwhile, it’s Truss at the helm!
With her party and country riven, she will need all the support she can get.
I hope her performance in the highest office actually proves to be so unexpectedly good that the public are left profoundly flabbergasted... in a good way.
Perhaps she will do so well as the next two years unfold that she will go down in the history books as ‘Liz the Biz’.
Fingers uncrossed!
Believers in near-coincidences and clutchers-at-straws will point out how ‘Truss’ is just one letter remove from ´trust’, fostering expectation and hope.
Will history be kind to her? Hmm.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
