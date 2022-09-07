A YORK woman has been selected to take part in the national final of the Miss British Isles 2022 Model Competition.
Classic Miss York 2022, Annabelle Jenkinson, will compete in the national final on September 9 at The Crown Plaza Hotel in Chester.
Around 30 finalists are invited to take part in the final - selected from hundreds of entrants.
Annabelle will be required to take part in a catwalk show at the final in front of the judges - and the winner will be announced on the day.
Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in Bollywood films.
Annabelle works in the TV and film industry in various guises - both in front and behind the camera. Her hobbies include keeping fit and amateur dramatics - and she is also learning to play piano.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here