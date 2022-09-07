A YORK woman has been selected to take part in the national final of the Miss British Isles 2022 Model Competition.

Classic Miss York 2022, Annabelle Jenkinson, will compete in the national final on September 9 at The Crown Plaza Hotel in Chester.

Around 30 finalists are invited to take part in the final - selected from hundreds of entrants.

Annabelle will be required to take part in a catwalk show at the final in front of the judges - and the winner will be announced on the day.

Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in Bollywood films.

Annabelle works in the TV and film industry in various guises - both in front and behind the camera. Her hobbies include keeping fit and amateur dramatics - and she is also learning to play piano.

 