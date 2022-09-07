POLICE in North Yorkshire are hunting a wanted man.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information to locate 32-year-old Brodie Hunter who failed to appear at court in August in relation to public order offences.

A police spokesman said: "Despite a number of checks by officers, he is yet to be located.

"Hunter is believed to be in the Scarborough area.

"Anyone who sees him, or has information which would assist officers to locate him is asked to call 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12220134963."