New Prime Minister Liz Truss has started making appointments to her Cabinet.

Having been asked to form a government by The Queen earlier in the day, the PM returned to Downing Street and started finalising who would take on the top jobs.

But as well as appointments, the evening has also seen a number of high-profile sackings.

By delivering on the economy, energy and the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success.

Liz Truss annouces new cabinet members

Truss, who was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday making her the Prime Minister, has given close friend Therese Coffey the job of Health Secretary.

Old-Etonian Kwasi Kwarting, another long-time ally of Truss, has been named Chancellor of the Exchequer.

And Number 10 has also confirmed James Cleverly will take on the role vacated by Truss, Foreign Secretary.

The new Home Secretary, taking over from Priti Patel, will be right-wing MP Suella Braverman, a former rival to Truss for the Tory leadership.

Wendy Morton has been appointed chief whip and will attend Cabinet, Downing Street said, and Ben Wallace has stayed on as Defence Secretary.

The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP @ThereseCoffey has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care @DHSCgovuk.



She will also be Deputy Prime Minister.

Cabinet members returning to the backbenches

Notable departures include former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who earlier confirmed he would be returning to the backbenches.

And Boris Johnson's Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, also said he was leaving the Cabinet.

Before the announcements, in her first speech in the top job outside Downing Street, Truss said she was going to make Britain an 'aspiration nation', focussing on the economy, energy and the NHS.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden congratulated the new Prime Minister, saying: “I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close co-operation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”