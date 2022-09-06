The family of a North Yorkshire woman who has been missing for 10 days have issued a fresh appeal - as a major police search continues.

Judith Holliday, 73, was last seen 10 days ago in the village of North Rigton near Harrogate.

Lucinda Edwards, Judith’s niece, thanked the community for their support: “We’re so grateful for the level of support our community has shown in our mission to locate Judith.

“Judith and anyone living with an illness like hers deserves to have this level of support and awareness to keep them safe.”

Judith Holliday

Judith left her care home on Harcourt Road in Harrogate at 10.32am on Saturday, August 27.

She was then captured on CCTV at Harrogate Bus Station and then in Library Gardens at 10.43am.

It’s believed that Judith caught a bus out of Harrogate and then flagged down a member of public and asked for a lift to North Rigton. The last confirmed sighting of Judith was in North Rigton.

Judith has dementia and requires medication, however she often presents fit and well.

On Tuesday officers from the operational support unit used a police drone to search large open areas around North Rigton and Lindley Wood Reservoir.

Officers are now asking anyone who was in North Rigton between 1.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, August 27 to check any dashcam or camera footage to see if it has captured Judith.

Judith was last seen wearing a distinctive blue jacket. She is described as a white female, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair.

Police search for Judith

North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector Phoebe Southall said: “I also would like to thank the public for their assistance so far with the inquires to find Judith.

“Please continue to support our search by checking dashcam and video footage and remaining vigilant. Please also check any outbuildings or sheltered areas."

Any immediate sightings of Judith should be reported to 999.

If you have any dashcam or video footage of Judith or information that could assist the investigation then please call police 101.

Please quote reference number 12220153505 when passing information.