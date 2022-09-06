THREE teenagers have been arrested after a burglary at a North Yorkshire school.

North Yorkshire Police say they received a report on Friday (September 2) that Barlby High School in Barlby, near Selby, had been broken into and found that significant damage had been caused to the school buildings. A credit card and fuel card had also been removed from an office.

An investigation was launched and in the early hours of Saturday morning two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

The suspects were interviewed at a local police station and released on police bail.

Selby District Neighbourhood policing Inspector, Martin Wedgwood from North Yorkshire Police commented:

“A burglary is not something that a school should have to deal with as it prepares to head into a new academic year.

“We recognise the impact that crime of this nature has on a business or in this case a local authority.

“We will always do everything we can to thoroughly investigate burglaries and bring those responsible to justice.”