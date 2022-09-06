RESIDENTS who claimed they have been 'boxed in' by roadworks in York have had an apology from the city council.

As The press reported yesterday, Grosvenor Road residents in Clifton said they awoke yesterday morning (September 5) to find both ends of their street had been closed to traffic as roadworks got underway in Burton Stone Lane this morning and the road continues to be closed outside the old football ground.

Roy Swainston, who has lived in Grosvenor Road for three years, said his partner has a dental appointment today at Clifton Moor and will need to drive there, but currently can't get out of the street.

Now James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning, at City of York Council, has apologised for the problems and that measures have now been put in place to ensure residents can get in and out.

Mr Gilchrist said: “We apologise to those inconvenienced as we work to resurface Burton Stone Lane. The road is closed whilst resurfacing works are ongoing and the only access through the works are the footpaths. Therefore, cyclists will have to dismount and use the footway. Disabled cyclists may need to use an alternative route and please follow the diversion signs. Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be free to use the footways at all times. Whilst the works are ongoing our teams are facilitating continued vehicle access to ensure residents can get to and from their homes as quickly as possible. A contractor at each end of the works will enable this.”

Burton Stone Lane will close during the day this week. Picture: Haydn Lewis

Speaking yesterday, Mr Swainston said: "The council's so called forward planning department has everybody in Grosvenor Road completely boxed in because of this latest closure.

"I don't understand why they've closed such a large part of Burton Stone Lane and not decided to do the work in sections instead.

"This hasn't been properly thought through at all, the work outside Bootham Crescent is set to last another two weeks.

"When the schools go back tomorrow there'll be chaos as a lot of people won't even know about the closure."

As The Press reported on Friday, Burton Stone Lane in York will be closed between its junctions with Crichton Avenue and Clifton for resurfacing work to take place from 9am-4pm from today (September 5) to Friday (September 9).

Grosvenor Road is also currently closed outside the former Bootham Crescent football ground.

It closed on August 15 and is set to remain shut until 5.30pm on Sunday, September 18.

The closure is directly outside the former football ground entrance and the current diversion route uses the stretch of Burton Stone Lane where work is due to start on Monday.