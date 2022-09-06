A two-day Classic Car Show organised by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club over the Bank Holiday weekend was the most successful in its eight-year history.

Over 150 classic vehicle owners helped the club raise £5391 for York Against Cancer.

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club member, John Ducker said: "On Sunday, there were 141 cars then we were joined by 12 vintage motorcycles who were on a run from Fimber and stayed most of the afternoon, then on Monday, we had 125 cars. This is the most cars we have had over the two days, the most visitors we have ever had, and a record-breaking amount of money raised for York Against Cancer.

"We're very pleased with how the show went and would like to thank everyone who contributed to its success - from the car owners themselves and to Pocklington Lions, who donated £500 towards the total amount. The support from Drakes for sponsoring the Best in Show prizes, Langlands for the venue and Rotary Club Members was also much appreciated. We're looking forward to organising the event again next year."

In addition to the funds raised by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club from donations and a raffle, generous members of the public donated over £100 directly to York Against Cancer.

Heather Atkinson, deputy CEO and head of finance at the charity said: "Thanks so much to the team at Weighton Wolds Rotary Club for their continued support of York Against Cancer and for choosing us once again to benefit from the proceeds of their annual classic car show and for organizing such a great event. There was a fabulous atmosphere with lots of people and an amazing number of cars."

The Classic Car Show takes the amount raised by the chartered Rotary Club to over £103,000 since its inception in 2014.

The club meets at 7.30 pm on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month in the Bay Horse in Market Weighton.

For more information, please contact Secretary, John Moulder on 07511 699898 or email johnmoulder47@gmail.com.