A WOMAN in York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for her "tireless" work supporting police and councillors with local projects.

Bianca Vartic has been nominated for the Public Sector Prize in this year's awards.

Bianca, who works with City of York Council, has worked tirelessly to support migrant communities in York, helping police and councillors with developing a hate crime agenda in the area.

Amanda Hanusch, who nominated Bianca, said: "She is a passionate advocate of migrant community rights and has worked to support them through the changes with Brexit and now with the war in Ukraine.

"She has organised cultural days and open days for the Romanian community to help with integration in York as well as outside of the city.

"She works really hard but I feel does not often get the credit she deserves for the time and effort she has put in to try and make York a home for all."

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The winner of last year's Public Sector Hero award was Yvonne French - who was nominated for her fantastic efforts supporting the community around York.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.

Bianca has been invited to the awards ceremony later this month - where the winners of each category will be revealed. Three finalists for each prize will be in attendance at the event.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

All nominees must live in or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.