A SPECIAL concert is set to be held to fundraise for the ongoing restoration of a chapel in North Yorkshire.
The show will be held to support the refurbishment of the Chapel of Saints Mary and Everilda in Everingham Park.
The Beverley Minster Choir, directed by Robert Poyser, will sing a varied repertoire of music along with interludes played on the chapels historic organ.
Tickets are priced at £15 each which includes post-concert wine and nibbles - but under 16s can enter for free.
The chapel was built in 1836-1839 by William Constable-Maxwell on his Everingham Park Estate following the Roman Catholic Relief Act of 1829. It was designed by Italian architect Agostion Giorgioli with Italian craftsmen brought over to complete the interior.
The site is one of the largest private catholic chapels in the country built to hold more than 200 people.
Tickets for the show are available online at: everinghampark.co.uk/music
