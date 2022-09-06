WORK is set to take place on a busy street in York overnight for four weeks.
City of York Council has put out signs saying that work will take place in Pavement in York for four weeks starting this Sunday (September 11).
Work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am and any diversions will be signed throughout.
As The Press reported on Friday, Shambles will close for ten days during building work on Sunday also with an alternative route in place for pedestrians.
Shambles - one of the city's oldest and most popular streets - will be closed overnight from 8pm and 6am from Sunday, September 11 to Friday, September 21.
