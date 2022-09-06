THREE teenagers have been arrested following a garage burglary in a North Yorkshire seaside town.

The incident happened in the Scholes Park Cliff area of Scarborough overnight between August 24 and 25.

The garage door had been forced open and a pit bike - a small off-road motorcycle – was stolen.

Extensive police enquiries have led to the arrest of three 16-year-old boys and the recovery of the pit bike.

One of the suspects was arrested this morning (September 6) and he remains in custody for questioning. The others have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.

Quote reference number: 12220151879 when passing on details.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We urge residents and businesses to report suspicious activity or burglary incidents via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling us on 101.

"If a burglary is in progress, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

"We hope this information is helpful and provides reassurance that we’re here to keep you, your loved ones and your property safe and secure."