A MAN had to be taken to hospital in a North Yorkshire town after suffering an injury to his throat.
North Yorkshire Police received a report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) of a man found with a neck injury in Castle Road in Scarborough at around 6am on Sunday (September 4).
The man was taken to Scarborough District Hospital where he has undergone surgery.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware that a report of a man being found with an injury to his throat on Castle Road in Scarborough is circulating on social media.
"Officers have conducted detailed enquiries and consulted medical specialists on the nature of the injury. It has been determined that it was caused by a self-inflicted accident and not an assault by another person.
"We hope this information provides reassurance for the man's family and within the community.”
