It might seem too early to be talking about all things Christmas and winter, but it's really only just around the corner.

That means that a lot of the Christmas-themed experiences will already be selling tickets in masses with many of them already being scooped up.

That includes the very popular and much loved The Polar Express Train Ride at Wensleydale Railway based on the classic children's Christmas film.

With nearly all dates and seats sold out across the festive period, especially in December, as families begin to plan their Christmas activities.

But if you were thinking of grabbing tickets to the Polar Express, you're in luck as there are a few spaces still available and we have all the information you need to get them.

How to get the last tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride at Wensleydale Railway:

For standard seating, there are still a few spots left, with the best days looking to be November 24 and 25.

Most other days in November are very limited with only a few seats remaining for each time and most are sold out fully.

If you were hoping to go in December, your best day to get tickets would be December 8 with two slots available on the day.

Elsewhere in December, it is mostly sold out with very few tickets still available for standard.

Tickets start at £27.95 with prices varying depending on demand for the day.

You can get tickets to The Polar Express Train Ride now via the website.