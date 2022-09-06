THE A166 at Stamford Bridge is partially blocked in both directions by flooding after torrential rain.
The route to Bridlington from York has traffic queueing from Church Road to Buttercrambe Road.
Rainfall radar shows that very heavy rain has swept across towns and villages in East Yorkshire this lunchtime, with the storms just missing York.
