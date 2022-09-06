Fans have been left gobsmacked after the Top Gun legend, Tom Cruise was spotted getting off a plane at Teesside Airport.
The Hollywood A-lister swapped the F18s soaring across the skies of the US for the more toned-down skies of Teesside as he arrived.
Landing at around 11.30am on Tuesday in front of astounded fans, Cruise was seen stepping from a private jet near the terminal building.
After a few waves and smiles to onlookers, the star was whisked away in a car before boarding a helicopter bound for an undisclosed destination.
It comes just several weeks after Cruise hit the headlines worldwide for his brilliant reprise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.
In the North East, cinemas were packed to the rafters with fans eager to catch a glimpse of Cruise in the return of the 1986 franchise.
More to follow
