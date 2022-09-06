A RUNNING event, dubbed "Britain's tastiest 10k", will return to a North Yorkshire town for food and wine lovers.

The Marathon du Malton will be returning on Sunday September 18. The gourmet wineathlon is inspired by Marathon du Medoc, which takes place around the same time in the French wine region.

At a shorter distance of 10km, the Marathon du Malton takes participants on a winding route around the picturesque fields surrounding Malton and features a range of food and drink stops to enjoy along the way.

Participants will be able to sample and experience local specialities from beer and gin to roast beef and Yorkshire puddings as well as a few sweet treats – including macarons from a UK pastry champion.

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, commented on the return of the Marathon du Malton.

He said: “What better way to soak up the atmosphere of Yorkshire’s Food Capital, perfectly paired with a dose of the beautiful countryside. Whether you’re planning to take part or want to come along and support the participants with some delicious treats in hand, the Marathon du Malton promises a fantastic day out for everyone.

“I’m looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces and some incredible fancy dress at the start line, however, tickets are limited so booking is advised to avoid any disappointment."

Whether you’re in it to win it and want to set yourself a personal best, or if you want to take on the course at a much more relaxed pace while enjoying the delicious checkpoints set out along the way, there are options for everyone to get involved.

Registration will open at 9am on the day in the Market Place, Malton and the event begins from 10am.

Three races will depart from the town centre start line throughout the day including the Sans Arret’ race at 10.30am. For those who want to conquer the course without stopping, the Sans Arret option is perfect for seasoned runners wanting to better their time.

At 12.30pm, the ‘Classique’ race will take place. Ideal for fun runners, this race takes on a more laidback pace round the course and allows time to enjoy the surroundings as well as the delicious produce on offer at the stops throughout.

This will be followed by the Escargot’ race – the best option for those who choose a slower pace or want to walk the course, indulge in some treats and soak in their surroundings. This option is also available for dog walkers and accompanied children.

Tickets for the Marathon du Malton start at £27.50. The Escargot is also open to children and dogs are welcome on leads.

For more information, go to the Visit Malton website.