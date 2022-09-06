A Thirsk-based pet foods company is working with university scientists to help deliver ‘Net Zero’ carbon sustainability.

Inspired Pet Nutrition (IPN) and Leeds Beckett University will together look at the firm’s supply chain and its carbon footprint.

Already, says the university’s Leeds Sustainability Institute, says IPN has achieved carbon negative accreditation through its fuel and electricity use.

Analysing it’s supply chain, says researcher Prof Richard Gorse, “will ensure that IPN are a truly sustainable company.”

It will help the firm choose its suppliers and ingredients, IPN further explains.

IPN are the biggest UK-based manufacturer of dry pet food – including some of the biggest and most sustainable brands in the UK, like Harringtons and Wagg. They were the first pet food company in the UK to introduce recyclable and compostable packaging. Using recyclable packaging, green energy and off-setting initiatives also made them the first major pet food firm to achieve carbon negative accreditation.

Chris Wragg, Group Marketing Director of IPN, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of our vision at IPN: To become the Nation’s most sustainable, most loved, home of pet nutrition brands. This project will play a key role in understanding and improving our supply chain and business, helping us to continue to leave a positive pawprint in everything we do. For people, by enabling them to feed great nutrition they can afford & feel good about, meaning healthier and happier pets, and for the planet by reducing our environmental impact.”

Professor Gorse added: “IPN are a very progressive company – not many companies are doing so much to commit to achieving net zero carbon, and really look at their supply chain and work with people outside of their organisation to make energy savings. It is very exciting to be embarking on this very advanced project.

“It is so important for us at LSI to create examples of how a company can transfer to be a net zero carbon company, and maintain quality and competitiveness, at a time when energy costs are rising. There is a green economy now and companies need to respond, or they will be left behind.

“This will be a strong partnership between IPN and Leeds Beckett going forwards, and it is an example of what we can do as a university with similar companies with the ambition to meet net zero carbon by 2030 or sooner. We are in a strong position to support other organisations in a similar way.”