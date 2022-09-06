THE family of a North Yorkshire woman who died in hospital have been found.
Earlier today North Yorkshire Police appealed for help to trace the relatives of Belinda Ann Frank, who died in hospital earlier this month aged 65. She lived at Manham Hill in Scarborough.
A police spokesman said at the time: "We're aware, from a close friend, that she had a daughter who lives in Scarborough, but the friend doesn't know her name and has no contact for her.
"We're sorry to have to pass on sad news in this way, but if you are related to Belinda, please contact us, either email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 01609 643614."
The force now say that the family has been located located and have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.
