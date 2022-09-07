A YORK head teacher says his school is in an "impossible situation" facing a 200 per cent increase in its gas and electricity bills on top of staff wage rises.

Like businesses, there is no energy price cap for schools and as the new term gets underway school leaders in York and North Yorkshire have been left facing immense pressure on budgets.

With 750 pupils, head teacher Rod Sims says York High School in Acomb has seen its gas and electric bill alone shoot up to £130,000 this year, and that is before any planned rises to come, and the school also has boilers fuelled by biomass - the cost of which has been drastically increased by the war in Ukraine.

As well as huge heating cost increases the school faces staff wages going up, but no increase in the overall school budget which was set back in March.

Mr Sims said: "We are not going to be a school on our own that is facing these pressures and we'll do everything we can to avoid job losses, but it will be tricky. We may end up looking at higher class sizes.

"Currently where staff are leaving a post and going on to other jobs some of those empty positions are not being replaced.

"The thing I love about this job is working in this community for this community and I love the kids that come through these doors. What I have never enjoyed about it is the unrealistic demands we have got on us.

"We are going to be facing increased disadvantage because of rises in the cost of living on our community and the situation we are facing nationally is just untenable, we can't continue like this. It's an impossible situation."

York High School head teacher Rod Sims

As The Press reported on Sunday, York High is also setting up its own foodbank to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

It's just one of a number of steps the school is taking to try and help local families to try and mitigate the impact of rising bills.

The school's receptionist, Karen Tattersfield, has taken on the role of unpaid community champion and will be coordinating efforts.

They are looking for individuals or businesses who can help to drop off donations of dried and tinned goods, but not fresh food, from this week at the school reception or contact Karen.

Mr Sims said the foodbank will be a discreet service and will be run not from the main school, but from a building near the entrance to the Energise car park.

The operation will be up and running by September 12 and students will be told about the foodbank in assemblies.

The school is also looking at school uniform with jumpers in blue and black, shirts and PE kit available from their pre-loved uniform shop.

Mr Sims said: "If you wish to give a small donation this will go towards our community cupboard if not the items are free of charge.

"If you wish to see what we have to offer contact Karen Tattersfield through a direct message on our facebook site or by emailing k.tattersfield@yorkhigh.southbank.academy"