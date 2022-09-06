A TOP golf coach in York, who has beaten breast cancer, said her diagnosis felt like an "out-of body experience."

Lysa Jones, who is part of Graham Walker’s Golf Academy Professional team at The Oaks Golf Club and Spa at Aughton near York, was leading Yorkshire Ladies to victory in the 2019 North of England County Championships when she discovered a lump in her breast.

Lysa, whose work includes coaching the England under 18s boys, had been feeling rundown for a while and was already booked in for a blood test when she decided to check her breasts. She went on to be diagnosed with stage two breast cancer - which has been successfully treated after a lumpectomy, followed by radiotherapy and medication.

Now Lysa is sharing her experience in the hope that it will encourage others to join her and take part in the Shine Night Walk event in York on October 1 for Cancer Research UK.

Richard Walker, ImageNorth Photography

She said: "My experience means I understand the importance of Cancer Research UK’s work. The memory doesn’t go away. I remember when I had that diagnosis, saying to myself I can’t die, I’m too young. It’s a bit like having an out-of-body experience.

“I feel people were there for me and I would love to raise awareness. I’m so grateful to have more precious time with my sisters and loved ones. I owe everything to research into better treatments.

“There really is no better motivation than knowing you’re helping to save lives. Everyone can take part at their own pace, it doesn’t matter if that’s a leisurely stroll, a lively stride or a full on power walk. The most important thing is raising money.”

Lysa said that being involved with sport has helped her cope with the cancer diagnosis. When her mind wandered into ‘what ifs’, she was able to draw on her experience.

“Golf is fantastic as a social sport. I always say to my players to control the controllable. I could not control what was happening to me and my body but I could control my mind," she added.

Richard Walker, ImageNorth Photography

York is one of 19 locations across the UK selected to host a Shine Night Walk in 2022.

Participants can choose to raise money for the area of research closest to their hearts – including prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumours, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, Michaela Robinson-Tate, said: "We want to thank Lysa and people across Yorkshire for their incredible commitment to events like Shine Night Walk that make our life-saving work possible.

"We’re urging everyone to pull on their trainers, grab their glowsticks and raise vital funds."

To enter or volunteer, visit: shinewalk.org