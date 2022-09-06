THE A64 near York has reopened after it was closed in both directions by a crash earlier today.
National Highways: Yorkshire said this morning that the road was shut between the A1237 York outer ring road and the B1248 after a collision.
"Delays are building in both directions," it said then.
"There is also an oil spillage across the carriageway as a result of this incident."
Traffic was reported to be queueing from the Hopgrove Roundabout to Towthorpe Moor Lane.
Coastliner tweeted that its Castleline service were unable to reach the following stops: The Four Alls, FERA, Claxton Lane End & Flaxton Lane End. It apologised for any inconvenience caused.
But traffic reports say now that the acccident has cleared and the road has re-opened, with traffic easing.
