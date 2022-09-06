THE A64 near York has been closed in both directions by a crash.
National Highways: Yorkshire said the road was shut between the A1237 York outer ring road and the B1248 after a collision.
"Delays are building in both directions," it said.
"There is also an oil spillage across the carriageway as a result of this incident. More details to follow."
Traffic is reported to be queueing from the Hopgrove Roundabout to Towthorpe Moor Lane.
Coastliner has tweeted that its Castleline service will not be able to reach the following stops: The Four Alls, FERA, Claxton Lane End & Flaxton Lane End. It apologised for any inconvenience caused.
