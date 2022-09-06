THE Football Association and police is investigating the racist chanting aimed at York City captain Lenell John-Lewis during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Yeovil Town.

Video footage has emerged of John-Lewis receiving audible discriminatory chanting from the stands before taking a penalty, which was saved.

The striker went on to score the winner in the Vanarama National League encounter with 10 minutes remaining.

A statement by the Minstermen read: “York City are aware of a video that contains racist chanting aimed towards one of our players at Saturday's match against Yeovil Town.

“We have reported the incident to the FA, who are investigating, and we are happy to leave the investigation in their hands.

“As a club, York City deplores discrimination in all of its forms, and will never tolerate such behaviour. We will make no further comment on the incident at this time.”

I wonder why Yeovil would take this clip down of Lenell taking our penalty... pic.twitter.com/v8XIWoXLKp — Graham Brown (@Browny_90) September 5, 2022

Writing on Instagram, John-Lewis said: “Interestingly enough, my first encounter with racism was on a football pitch nearly 20 years ago and here I am today still at the receiving end of mindless cowards.

“Yeovil Town have said they are investigating internally, (but) I am not holding my breath.

“It will be interesting to see what/if anything is done by the National League or the English FA who have been made aware and have this footage.

“Will Kick It Out ever happen? While racism is still in society, it will not.

“Racism is still very prominent in the UK.”

A statement from Yeovil Town read: “Yeovil Town can confirm we are aware of audio which contains discriminatory chanting from Saturday’s game against York.

“An internal investigation will take place into the matter and we will work with all the relevant authorities.

“Yeovil Town continues to stand against all forms of discrimination. We will make no further comment at this time.”

On a timescale to the investigation, Yeovil told The Press: "We don’t not wish to comment specifically. This is to allow all parties investigating to complete a thorough process."

The Press has contacted Avon and Somerset Police and the National League for further comment.