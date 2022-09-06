York is staging a showcase of its digital firms in a first event of its kind.

Leeds Digital Festival is staging its first satellite event at the Guildhall on Tuesday September 19 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

York Digital Focus aims to reveal the well kept secrets and achievements of the city.

The event is being hosted in partnership with Tech Nation, Brewin Dolphin, City of York, AD:VENTURE and the University of York.

There will be a range of tech businesses, investors and influencers at the event and up to 20 York based tech enterprises from pre-start to world renowned and scaled operations will give a presentation.

The businesses being showcased include start-ups, growth businesses and well established scale up enterprises in York such as Agrisound, Saledock, Humans Not Robots, Doqex, Skillsforge and Netsells

Many of the younger businesses will also be looking to raise funds and looking for investors so there will be plenty of networking time for investors to find out more.

Cllr Ashley Mason, executive member for Economy and Strategic planning, said: "City of York Council is delighted to partner with the event hosts, Tech Nation and Brewin Dolphin to deliver ‘York Digital Focus’ as a part of the Leeds Digital Festival 2022.

"The Leeds Digital Festival is a collaborative celebration of digital culture in all its forms and this year, the York Digital Focus event is coming to York’s Guildhall with an aim to showcase the best of what York has to offer in the tech sector."

Cllr Mason continued: " “York has some fantastic technology businesses that work across many sectors, rail, food manufacture, agriculture, education and we want to celebrate the variety, scope and ambitions of these innovative tech companies that continue to grow and thrive in York. The event will proudly showcase the potential of the cutting-edge tech sector in York and includes start-ups, growth businesses and well established scale up enterprises."

He added: "We hope that the event will inspire investors, influencers, members of the press and those generally interested in the ‘tech scene’ in York. We’re also thrilled to be collaborating with partners – Tech Nation, Brewin Dolphin, Ad:venture and the University of York – and hope this first joint event into the world tech is the start of something great for York businesses and York’s economy.”

Anyone interested in taking part in 'this celebration' of York tech can register on Eventbrite.

Details of the York event can also be found at: https://leedsdigitalfestival.org/events/york-digital-focus/