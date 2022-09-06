RESIDENTS at a care home in York were "delighted" when a miniature therapy horse came to pay them a visit.
Staff and residents at Connaught Court in the city were all smiles when Taz, a brown and black American miniature horse, arrived.
Katy Smith, owner of K & L Pony Therapy, led Taz all around the home so that residents could pet and stroke him. They even stopped off at some residents’ rooms so that they could be introduced.
Stephanie Taylor, one of the home’s activities coordinators, said: “Taz was so patient and placid, standing still for everyone to pet and stroke him.
"Our residents loved meeting him and hearing all about him from Katy. It was a lovely morning which certainly lifted everyone’s spirits."
Research has shown that having something to pet or touch can result in lower blood pressure, normal heart rate and reduced stress. Pets can provide emotional stability during stressful situations, helping to reduce anxiety and depression.
