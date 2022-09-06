YORK has been ranked among the top five cities in the UK for polite staff, according to new research.
The new study from careers experts, StandOut CV, which has analysed over 784,000 Google reviews has revealed that York is home to the UK's fourth politest and nicest employees.
The analysis reviewed a variety of industries which included B&Bs, barbers, bars, cafés, gyms, hairdressers, restaurants, plumbers, shops and supermarkets to reveal how many times positive and negative phrases were used.
Meanwhile, Ripon was home to the best hospitality staff in the country, with the highest proportion of positive reviews, closely followed by Wells. Ripon is also the fourth best city in the UK for positive customer service reviews in retail businesses after Truro, York and Wells.
The worst city in the UK for customer service was found to be Westminster in London, with the highest number of negative reviews, followed by second-worst city, Greater London.
