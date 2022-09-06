Crews are in attendance of a van fire in Norton this morning (Tuesday) A fire crew from Malton was called to the van in Norton Road earlier.
The fire has now been extinguished with extensive damage caused to the vehicle.
Crews remain at the scene.
Crews are in attendance of a van fire in Norton this morning (Tuesday) A fire crew from Malton was called to the van in Norton Road earlier.
The fire has now been extinguished with extensive damage caused to the vehicle.
Crews remain at the scene.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here