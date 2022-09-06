The York High Street Forum is staging a national conference in the city to see what can be done to help or save the high street.

The group was previously known as the York Retail Forum, but earlier this year extended its membership to include bars, restaurants and hotel operators and become York High Street Forum.

The aim was to give themselves a bigger voice, along with a mission to fill vacant units and create a more inclusive environment.

Now, after surviving Covid-19 and its lockdowns, the high street must now grapple with rocketing fuel bills, something affecting both themselves and the disposable incomes of their customers.

Next Thursday, September 15, from 10am to 3pm, businesses will come together at the Hospitium in Museum Gardens to see how best they can work together for everyone’s benefit.

The event promises success stories, encouragement and a Q&A panel.

More than 80 high street businesses have already said they will attend, with days still to run before the deadline for admissions.

Chairman David Skaith told The Press: “We have invited speakers from all over the country who represent different businesses or organisations or who work with small businesses all over the country to bring them face together to get different perspectives on how different bodies up and down the country are trying to support the high street and how best to provide support going forward.”

The event is a first for the forum and stems from a group on twitter called Indie Hour, which features businesses across the country meeting regularly and chatting about such ideas.

David, who owns Winston’s clothing store at 28 Back Swinegate, continued: “We came up with the idea of getting people together rather than have them online. Instead we can discuss face to face what people are trying to do. The idea is to get different people’s perspectives on things, what has worked and not worked in other towns and cities.”

The energy crisis hitting the high street will also be on the agenda.

“We hope for more joined-up views, singing from the same hymn sheet and trying to find tried and what has worked in different towns and cities. What has negatively had an impact on York is likely to have the same result elsewhere,” he added.

For details and to attend, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-future-of-the-high-street-tickets-373538773527