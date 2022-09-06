A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has launched its fundraiser calendar featuring photographs by local supporters, which is now on sale for 2023.
The Saint Catherine's calendar features images from all four seasons, showcasing the stunning area covered by the hospice, which stretches from Whitby down to Bridlington and inland to Ryedale.
The pictures were chosen from hundreds submitted following an annual appeal from the charity for calendar photographs.
The calendars are priced at £5 each, plus £2 postage and packing, with all the profits going towards patient care.
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader at Saint Catherine's, said: “Our calendar is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds. The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area.
"We were inundated with stunning photographs once again and wish to thank everyone for sending them in to us.”
The calendars available to buy in store at Saint Catherine’s charity shop, online on the hospice's website, on the Saint Catherine’s eBay page or by calling 01723 378406 or emailing fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk.
All of the hospice's services are free of charge. They rely on the work of supporters and donors to raise the £5 million needed to deliver their specialist care.
