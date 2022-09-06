ONLY the letter 'M' from the huge MECCA sign outside a former York bingo hall was still in place last night as its demolition continued apace.
The bingo hall is being cleared to make way for 276 student flats.
Site owners York-based property firms Grantside and North Star appointed Leeds-based Demolition Services Ltd to dismantle the building to allow Olympian Homes to build the flats.
The demolition work is expected to take a total of 15 weeks and an archaeological dig will take place before the flats can be built.
One of the most difficult parts of the demolition is about to start within days - removing the part of the building which fronts onto the busy main road.
