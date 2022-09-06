John Aked (Letters, Sept 5) is right about illogical pothole repairs in York.

We all have our favourite examples of shocking road surfaces which should be at the top of any repair list. Mine is Cinder Lane off Heworth Green.

Sadly things are set to get worse with £3.5million being stripped from the future highway budgets to pay for pointless security bollards.

Mr Aked’s description of the council as ‘clueless’ is accurate.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York