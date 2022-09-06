John Aked (Letters, Sept 5) is right about illogical pothole repairs in York.
We all have our favourite examples of shocking road surfaces which should be at the top of any repair list. Mine is Cinder Lane off Heworth Green.
Sadly things are set to get worse with £3.5million being stripped from the future highway budgets to pay for pointless security bollards.
Mr Aked’s description of the council as ‘clueless’ is accurate.
Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here