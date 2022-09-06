Recently we were discussing York’s affordable housing shortage and the role played in this by properties being converted into Airbnbs.

The original idea, I learnt, was that we could accommodate guests, for a small sum, on an air bed. Now Airbnb has become profitable business for some to the detriment of our housing stock and neighbourhoods.

So I was furious when, on checking my post, I found a glossy, unsolicited leaflet offering to transform my property into an Airbnb. No doubt many readers have received the same.

Please can there be regulation of this development, as the few are profiting from the loss of many.

Rose Berl, Vine Street, York