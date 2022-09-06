Nigel Pawson (Letters, September 3) seems to be unaware of the facts surrounding closure of Leeman Road.
Firstly, the council did not approve the stopping up of the road. The application was by the NRM, Homes England and Network Rail and the decision to close the road was made in 2021 by the Conservative Secretary of State for Transport after a public inquiry.
Secondly, the decision to approve the NRM’s proposals for its Central Hall, made by the Planning Committee on August 4, could not take into account the closure of Leeman Road. This was made clear to us by legal officers on the grounds the decision to close the road had already been made.
Finally, Mr Pawson suggests closure of Leeman Road will cause further traffic congestion across the city.
But the plans for York Central include a brand-new road from Water End to Marble Arch parallel to Leeman Road (and linked to it) which has to be open before Leeman Road is shut.
No-one will be isolated, bus services will not be cut off and Leeman Road residents will merely have to take a new route into the city centre. But don’t allow facts to get in the way of an opportunity to bash the council.
Cllr Tony Fisher, Liberal Democrat, Strensall ward, Strensall, York
