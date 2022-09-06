Anyone who looked at the form of recent prime ministers prior to taking office could have correctly concluded that Cameron was a PR schmoozer with more style than substance, that Osborne was innumerate, that May was little more than a hectoring bore - and that Johnson was a class Arfur Daley tribute act.
Yet all were hailed at the time of their elevation.
It is therefore with trepidation that I greet the coronation of Liz Truss.
For her trumpeted trade deals with the Anzacs are indeed wonderful - for our Antipodean mates. Her time at the Environment Agency was super for shareholder value, but not so concerning sewage.
Income tax cuts to solve the problems of those who don’t pay that levy is, to be kind, counter-intuitive.
These are signs surer than a form line in ‘Sporting Life’ that our new PM will fail before the final furlong.
I’m afraid the nation is in for a season of being unleashed and unshackled; ‘freeported’ and turbocharged whilst in reality being pulled up a long way to the rear of the field.
David Lewis, Church End, Cawood, Selby
