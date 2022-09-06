Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams has quit the government, saying there was “never a dull moment” working for former PM Boris Johnson.

His resignation followed that of Home Secretary Priti Patel and came before that of Culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

The moves come as new Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce her new cabinet today, following her election victory against Rishi Sunak yesterday.

Nigel Adams was a Minister of State (Minister without Portfolio) in the Cabinet Office. He was also a noted Boris Johnson loyalist.

In his resignation letter congratulated Ms Truss on her victory and said he was leaving to let her appoint the cabinet she wants rather than inherits.

The MP, first elected in 2010, thanked Mr Johnson and noted he served as minister in six government departments.

He praised the former prime minister for winning the 2019 General election, gaining 14 million votes- “the largest popular vote since 1979- many voting Conservative for the first time.”

Mr Adams then recalled Mr Johnson working hard through the pandemic, including when he was ill, and delivering the vaccine roll-out.

He praised him for resisting pressure for further restrictions from the opposition, advisers and some cabinet members, which allowed the country to leave lockdown quicker than other countries and “expedite our economic recovery.”

Mr Adams also praised Mr Johnson for leading the West’s resolve in standing up to Vladimir Putin over the invasion of the Ukraine.

After referring to his own humble origins and government ‘levelling up’ Mr Adams then said those who sought the demise of Mr Johnson do not understand “the values and aspirations” of the first time Tory voters of 2019.

He recalled the “fantastic reception” Mr Johnson received whilst visiting Selby in the 2016 EU Referendum, before adding: “One thing for sure is that there has never been a dull moment along the way and I am honoured to call you my friend.”

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old MP announced he would not be standing at the next General Election, expected in 2024.

He is expected to return to business.

The father-of-four then told the Press: “A year ago, I informed the Selby and Ainsty Conservative Party AGM that I would be standing down as a Member of Parliament at the next election which is expected in 2024.

“By then I will have served 14 years as an MP which I think is a decent innings in public life.

“It is highly likely that following proposed boundary changes that the Selby and Ainsty seat will disappear in 2024 so that seems an ideal time to move on to different pastures.”

He added at the time: “In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to serve the constituency where I grew up, was educated and have lived for most of my life.”