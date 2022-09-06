SIX fires have been started deliberately by youths in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 7.30pm last night to Fulford in York after reports of a fire in the open.
A spokesman for the service said: "Our Acomb crew attended reports of a small fire burning in the open.
"Whilst tackling this a further five small fires were lit by youths and crews worked to also extinguish these using knapsack sprayers."
