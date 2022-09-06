POLICE are appealing for information following a crash near Pickering last night (Monday).
The A170 Thornton Road, Pickering was closed for while emergency services attended at the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision at 8.22pm.
A police spokesperson said: "The occupants have been cut out of two of the vehicles and have been taken to hospital for treatment.
" If anyone has any dash cam footage would they please forward it to PC 1786 Huw Walkey , Road Policing Officer Huw.walkey@northyorkshire.police.uk"
