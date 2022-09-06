POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing East Yorkshire man.
Humberside Police say they want help from the public to find 59-year-old Colin who was last seen yesterday (Monday September 5) in Howden.
Colin is described as 6 feet tall with dark glasses and was wearing a black polo shirt with his name, a white rose and a Mini car on the front.
He was last seen wearing blue trousers and blue slippers.
If you have seen him please call 101 quoting log 489 05/9/22.
