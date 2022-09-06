POLICE are warning people about a mobile phone scam.

Humberside Police say the scam is circulating within the Bridlington area and they are urging members of the public to remain vigilant.

It involves someone receiving a text message, appearing to be from someone they know, prompting them to call or text the number and send money to their new bank account details.

PC Messenger said: “We are issuing another reminder to take a moment to think before parting with your money or information, especially if the request has come from a text or a cold call.

“Do you know or trust the person it’s come from? It’s ok to reject, refuse, or ignore any requests. If you have any doubts, try contacting the person you know by another unconnected form of communication.

“Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

“If you received an unexpected text or email asking for personal or financial details or to prompt you to send money, do not click on the links or attachments.

“These scammers are sophisticated in their approaches and anyone can be a victim of fraud with fraudsters constantly reinventing themselves to find new ways to trick people.”

If you receive one of these texts message, calls, or voicemails, or if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call our non-emergency number 101 to report information. Or, if you have information regarding those responsible for fraud, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.