POLICE were deployed in significant numbers around York Racecourse and Knavesmire this evening - apparently in response to concerns that teenagers were going to stage a large party.
But at 8pm, there was no sign of any youngsters partying anywhere near the three police cars and a van which were parked up behind the racecourse, or on the Knavesmire where another van was parked.
Light falling rain may have deterred the gathering, or it was never going to happen, or it was due to happen much later.
North Yorkshire Police said earlier it was still making preparations for a large party which teenagers were thought to be planning at a mystery location in York this evening.
The force said it would have a 'large policing presence' in the city and will robustly deal with any offences at the gathering.
A spokesman said this afternoon that police had not received any information to suggest the party would not take place.
