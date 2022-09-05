Fans of the popular Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small have been eagerly waiting for its return.

After nearly a year-long wait since series two ended back in October 2021, fans were last treated to a Christmas special of the Yorkshire-based show back in December.

Now there's not long to wait as there's great news for fans of the hit 1970s show reboot.

The new series will mark the veterinarian show's third season, where fans can expect to follow along on the adventures of young vet James Herriot.

When does All Creatures Great and Small series 3 start?





The third series of the Yorkshire Dales-based show is set to return to screens in just a few days.

As Channel 5 announced that it will begin on Channel 5 at 9pm on Thursday, September 15.

That means if you fancy re-watching the previous series you've got just over a week to watch the hit show.

You can watch All Creatures Great and Small series one and two along with its Christmas Specials on My5 now.

What to expect from series 3 of All Creatures Great and Small

The previous two series of the show saw the big question of whether James and Helen will get together or not.

And things were very rocky for the pair when Helen nearly married another man, but it seems the new series will be good news for the pair.

As open secrets from the show suggest that James and Helen will officially tie the knot at the start of the new series.

Elsewhere in the show, the new season takes place in 1939 meaning that the fear of war is looming heavy on everyone in Darrowby and across the Yorkshire Dales.

You can watch the new series of All Creatures Great and Small on September 15.