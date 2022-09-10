House prices in York have gone up by an average of over £4,000 in the month of June, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in June 2022 average house prices in York reached £315,202.

This was up from £310,482 in May, representing over a 1.5 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.0 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £515,713 from £510,487 in May

- Up to £515,713 from £510,487 in May Semi-detached houses - Up to £328,723 from £323,672 in May

- Up to £328,723 from £323,672 in May Terraced houses - Up to £275,768 from £270,669 in May

- Up to £275,768 from £270,669 in May Flats - Up to £192,252 from £189,607 in May

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing York to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £286,397 in June.

In cash terms, the average house price in June was £20,721 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in June 2022. Prices were up by 1.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.