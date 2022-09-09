House prices in Selby have gone up by an average of over £1,000 in the month of June, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in June 2022 average house prices in Selby reached £258,323.

This was up from £256,461 in May, representing a 0.7 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 16.6 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Selby?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £372,053 from £371,399 in May

Semi-detached houses - Up to £222,686 from £220,412 in May

Terraced houses - Up to £190,710 from £188,171 in May

Flats - Up to £120,957 from £119,465 in May

How do Selby house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Selby is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £286,397 in June.

In cash terms, the average house price in June was £20,721 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in June 2022. Prices were up by 1.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





